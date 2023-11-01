Graham Holdings Company Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Holdings Company (GHC):

Earnings: -$23.031 million in Q3 vs. $32.780 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.02 in Q3 vs. $6.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $48.855 million or $10.45 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.111 billion in Q3 vs. $1.012 billion in the same period last year.

