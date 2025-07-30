Graham Holdings Company Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Holdings Company (GHC):

Earnings: $36.749 million in Q2 vs. -$21.040 million in the same period last year. EPS: $8.35 in Q2 vs. -$4.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $63.082 million or $14.33 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.215 billion in Q2 vs. $1.185 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.