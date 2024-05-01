Graham Holdings Company Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $124.380 million, or $27.72 per share. This compares with $52.272 million, or $10.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.396 million or $11.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.152 billion from $1.031 billion last year.

Graham Holdings Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $124.380 Mln. vs. $52.272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $27.72 vs. $10.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.152 Bln vs. $1.031 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.