Graham Holdings Company Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $23.89 million, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $124.38 million, or $27.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $51.01 million or $11.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.8 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.165 billion from $1.152 billion last year.

Graham Holdings Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.89 Mln. vs. $124.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.45 vs. $27.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.165 Bln vs. $1.152 Bln last year.

