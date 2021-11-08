Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) insiders who sold earlier this year missed out on a 3.7% increase in the stock last week

Although Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 3.7%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. The return on their investment would have been much higher had they held on to their stock.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Graham Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Marcel Snyman is the biggest insider sale of Graham Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$608, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Marcel Snyman's holding.

Marcel Snyman divested 134.00 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$602. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GHC Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Graham Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Graham Holdings. In total, VP & Chief Accounting Officer Marcel Snyman sold US$77k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Graham Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Graham Holdings insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$459m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Graham Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Graham Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Graham Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Graham Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

