Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Graham Holdings' shares on or after the 2nd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.58 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Graham Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $570.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Graham Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.9% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 235% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Graham Holdings intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Graham Holdings does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Graham Holdings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Graham Holdings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

NYSE:GHC Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Graham Holdings's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Graham Holdings has seen its dividend decline 3.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Graham Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Has Graham Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Graham Holdings has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Graham Holdings from a dividend perspective.

So while Graham Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Graham Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

