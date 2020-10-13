Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $415.6, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHC was $415.6, representing a -36.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $657.33 and a 55.14% increase over the 52 week low of $267.89.

GHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). GHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $32.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHC Dividend History page.

