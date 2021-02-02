Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHC was $580, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $582.18 and a 116.51% increase over the 52 week low of $267.89.

GHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). GHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $39.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 36.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GHC at 1.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.