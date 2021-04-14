Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $628.76, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHC was $628.76, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $634.55 and a 112.14% increase over the 52 week low of $296.39.

GHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). GHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $59.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 37.36% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of GHC at 2.67%.

