Graham Holdings Company Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $122.92 million, or $27.91 per share. This compares with $72.50 million, or $16.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $61.99 million or $14.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Graham Holdings Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $122.92 Mln. vs. $72.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $27.91 vs. $16.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.27 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.