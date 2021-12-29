Markets
GHC

Graham Holdings Company Acquires A Ford Dealership

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) announced Wednesday that it has acquired a Manassas, Virginia-based Ford dealership from the Battlefield Automotive Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquired dealership will be operated and managed by Christopher Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team of industry professionals. Graham Holdings Company holds a 90% stake.

The Company also owns three other automotive dealerships: Ourisman Lexus of Rockville, Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner and Ourisman Jeep Bethesda.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular