Graham Holdings Company Acquires A Ford Dealership

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) announced Wednesday that it has acquired a Manassas, Virginia-based Ford dealership from the Battlefield Automotive Group. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquired dealership will be operated and managed by Christopher Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team of industry professionals. Graham Holdings Company holds a 90% stake.

The Company also owns three other automotive dealerships: Ourisman Lexus of Rockville, Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner and Ourisman Jeep Bethesda.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.