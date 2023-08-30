Graham Holdings Co. - Class B (GHC) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 638.52

The average one-year price target for Graham Holdings Co. - Class B (NYSE:GHC) has been revised to 638.52 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of 569.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 632.26 to a high of 657.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.47% from the latest reported closing price of 583.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham Holdings Co. - Class B. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHC is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 3,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 200K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Wallace Capital Management holds 176K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 10.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 115K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 11.05% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Graham Holdings Background Information

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; and, restaurant venues. The Company owns Kaplan, a leading global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV-Detroit, KPRC-Houston, WKMG-Orlando, KSAT-San Antonio, WJXT-Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy; Megaphone and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 (formerly SocialCode) and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group (Celtic Healthcare and Residential Healthcare Group), home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, and Jeep of Bethesda; Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, Inc., a custom framing service company; and, CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company.

