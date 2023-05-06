Graham Holdings Co. - Class B (GHC) Declares $1.65 Dividend

Graham Holdings Co. - Class B said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 19, 2023 will receive the payment on August 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $582.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 2.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham Holdings Co. - Class B. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHC is 0.21%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 3,424K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graham Holdings Co. - Class B is 581.40. The forecasts range from a low of 575.70 to a high of $598.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of 582.96.

The projected annual revenue for Graham Holdings Co. - Class B is 4,023MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 51.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 200K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Wallace Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 4.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 119K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 116K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 120.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 29.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Graham Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; custom manufacturing; automotive; and, restaurant venues. The Company owns Kaplan, a leading global diversified education services leader; Graham Media Group (WDIV-Detroit, KPRC-Houston, WKMG-Orlando, KSAT-San Antonio, WJXT-Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group; Foreign Policy; Megaphone and Pinna. The Company also owns Code3 (formerly SocialCode) and Decile, leading social marketing solutions companies; Graham Healthcare Group (Celtic Healthcare and Residential Healthcare Group), home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications of workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and, Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. Additionally, the Company owns Lexus of Rockville, Honda of Tysons Corner, and Jeep of Bethesda; Clyde's Restaurant Group (CRG), restaurant and entertainment venues in the Washington, DC metropolitan area; Framebridge, Inc., a custom framing service company; and, CyberVista, a cybersecurity training and workforce development company.

