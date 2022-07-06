Markets
Graham Holdings Buys Toyota, Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Dealerships In Woodbridge

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) said Wednesday that it has acquired a Toyota dealership and a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership in Woodbridge, from Lustine Automotive Group. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Christopher Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team will operate and manage the dealerships.

Graham Holdings Company holds a 90 percent stake in the dealerships.

