Graham Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $591.07, changing hands as high as $594.78 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $545 per share, with $681.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $594.78.
