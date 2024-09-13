Graham Holdings Board Approves Share Repurchase Of Up To 500K Class B Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Friday, the education and media company, Graham Holdings Company (GHC) announced that its Board has approved repurchasing of up to 500,000 shares of its Class B common stock.

This potential buyback could account for about 14.7% of the total Class B shares outstanding, which stood at 3,406,903 as of August 31, 2024.

Moreover, the company has not established a maximum price or time frame for these purchases.

Currently, GHC's stock is trading at $747.75, up 2.00% on the New York Stock Exchange.

