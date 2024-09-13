News & Insights

Markets
GHC

Graham Holdings Board Approves Share Repurchase Of Up To 500K Class B Common Stock

September 13, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, the education and media company, Graham Holdings Company (GHC) announced that its Board has approved repurchasing of up to 500,000 shares of its Class B common stock.

This potential buyback could account for about 14.7% of the total Class B shares outstanding, which stood at 3,406,903 as of August 31, 2024.

Moreover, the company has not established a maximum price or time frame for these purchases.

Currently, GHC's stock is trading at $747.75, up 2.00% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.