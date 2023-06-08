Graham Guides FY24 Revenue Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Graham Corp. (GHM) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues in a range of $165 million to $175 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $164.10 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.