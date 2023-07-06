Graham (GHM) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for Graham (NYSE:GHM) has been revised to 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.69% from the latest reported closing price of 13.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHM is 0.24%, an increase of 22.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.06% to 8,921K shares. The put/call ratio of GHM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,136K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 599K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 33.88% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 483K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 82.11% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 386K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 89.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 45.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 378K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Graham Background Information

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

