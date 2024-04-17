Graham (GHM) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Graham (NYSE:GHM) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 29.07 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of 29.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 9.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHM is 0.19%, a decrease of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 9,278K shares. The put/call ratio of GHM is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,176K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 50.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 541K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 378K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 369K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 336K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Graham Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

