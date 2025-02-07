GRAHAM Earnings Results: $GHM Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAHAM ($GHM) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $47,040,000, missing estimates of $49,995,000 by $-2,955,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GHM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GRAHAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of GRAHAM stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 99,046 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,930,771
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 86,188 shares (+89.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,550,302
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 74,111 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,192,944
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 58,165 shares (+159.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,721,102
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 56,710 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,678,048
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 52,375 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,549,776
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 37,900 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,121,461
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GRAHAM Government Contracts
We have seen $843,496 of award payments to $GHM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TORPEDO EJECTION PUMP, MOD 0: $806,277
- DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND TESTING OF THE VENTILATION LOOP FANS FOR THE EXPLORATION PORTABLE LI...: $34,719
- UNDERSEA WEAPONS AND UNDERSEA DEFENSIVE FAMILY OF SYSTEMS - POST AWARD KICKOFF: $2,500
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.