GRAHAM Earnings Preview: Recent $GHM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GRAHAM ($GHM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $56,223,336 and earnings of $0.19 per share.
GRAHAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of GRAHAM stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 258,267 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,443,254
- INVESCO LTD. removed 150,622 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,340,926
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 104,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,018,664
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 89,817 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,588,525
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 84,529 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,436,125
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 69,000 shares (+598.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,988,580
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 63,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,828,629
GRAHAM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,080,846 of award payments to $GHM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TORPEDO EJECTION PUMP, MOD 0: $806,277
- PUMP UNIT,CENTRIFUG: $239,850
- DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND TESTING OF THE VENTILATION LOOP FANS FOR THE EXPLORATION PORTABLE LI...: $34,719
