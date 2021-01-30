Graham Corporation Just Recorded A 7.5% Earnings Beat: Here's What Analysts Think

There's been a notable change in appetite for Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 13% to US$14.76. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$27m coming in 7.5% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.11, in line with analyst appraisals. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:GHM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Graham's three analysts is for revenues of US$107.0m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 52% to US$0.55. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$105.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$22.67, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Graham, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Graham's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 13%, well above its historical decline of 0.1% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.5% next year. So it looks like Graham is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$22.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Graham going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Graham that we have uncovered.

