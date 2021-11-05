Graham Corporation (GHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Graham Corporation (GHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GHM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.45, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHM was $13.45, representing a -22.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 14.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.71.

GHM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). GHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports GHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.33%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

