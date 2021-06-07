Graham Corporation (GHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Graham Corporation (GHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GHM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.67, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHM was $14.67, representing a -15.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 24.53% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

GHM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). GHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports GHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 91.67%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

