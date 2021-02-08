Graham Corporation (GHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Graham Corporation (GHM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GHM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHM was $15.12, representing a -20.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.05 and a 45.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.36.

GHM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). GHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.29%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

