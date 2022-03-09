Markets
AMOT

Graham Corp. Names Christopher Thome Vice President - Finance & CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp. (GHM) announced Christopher Thome will join the company as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 4, 2022. He joins the company from Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) where he served as Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Thome succeeds Jeffrey Glajch, who announced his retirement from Graham.

Prior to his role at Allied Motion, Thome held roles at Integer Holdings (ITGR) including Senior Director - Treasurer and Senior Director - Financial Reporting, Treasury Operations and Shared Services. He also previously was Vice President - Reporting and Investor Relations Manager with First Niagara Financial Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMOT GHM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular