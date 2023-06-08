Graham Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

Earnings: -$0.48 million in Q4 vs. -$1.43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $43.03 million in Q4 vs. $39.74 million in the same period last year.

