Graham Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

Earnings: -$1.43 million in Q4 vs. $0.39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.23 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $39.74 million in Q4 vs. $25.67 million in the same period last year.

