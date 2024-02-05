Graham Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.17 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.37 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $43.82 million from $39.87 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.17 Mln. vs. $0.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $43.82 Mln vs. $39.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $175 - $185 Mln

