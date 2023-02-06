Graham Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

Earnings: $0.4 million in Q3 vs. -$3.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.9 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Revenue: $39.9 million in Q3 vs. $28.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $145 to $155 Mln

