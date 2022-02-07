Graham Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

Earnings: -$3.73 million in Q3 vs. $1.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.35 in Q3 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $28.77 million in Q3 vs. $27.15 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $120 - $125 Mln

