Markets
GHM

Graham Corp Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

November 07, 2022 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$196 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$492 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $38.14 million from $34.15 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$196 Mln. vs. -$492 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.02 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $38.14 Mln vs. $34.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $135 - $150 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GHM

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter