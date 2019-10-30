Graham Corp Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.21 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $1.83 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $21.64 million from $21.44 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Mln. vs. $2.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $21.64 Mln vs. $21.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $100 - $105 Mln

