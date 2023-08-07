Graham Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.64 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $0.68 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $47.57 million from $36.08 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.64 Mln. vs. $0.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $47.57 Mln vs. $36.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $170 - $180 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.