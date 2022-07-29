Graham Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):

Earnings: $0.68 million in Q1 vs. -$3.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.10 per share Revenue: $36.08 million in Q1 vs. $20.16 million in the same period last year.

