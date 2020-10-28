Graham Corp Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.74 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $27.95 million from $21.64 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $2.74 Mln. vs. $1.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $27.95 Mln vs. $21.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $93 - $97 Mln

