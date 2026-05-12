Graham Capital Establishes New $4.5 Million Regional Bank Holding

Key Points

Acquired 49,879 shares of CCB; estimated trade size $4.51 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value: $3.80 million, reflecting the initial value of the new position.

Transaction represented approximately 4% of Graham Capital’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 49,879 shares valued at approximately $3.80 million (approximately 3.37% of AUM).

CCB enters as a new position, but falls outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 12, 2026, Graham Capital Wealth Management disclosed a new position in Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), acquiring 49,879 shares in an estimated $4.51 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Graham Capital Wealth Management initiated a new position in Coastal Financial by acquiring 49,879 shares. The estimated transaction value is $4.51 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $3.80 million, reflecting both the trade and subsequent share price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 3.37% of reportable AUM at quarter-end

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: AEXA: $8.90 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: RSPT: $6.81 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: RSPC: $5.30 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: CMBT: $4.92 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: EFSI: $4.79 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Coastal Financial shares were priced at $70.73, down 18.8% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 46.76 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-11) $70.73 Market capitalization $1.06 billion Revenue (TTM) $600.35 million Net income (TTM) $49.28 million

Company snapshot

Offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, real estate lending, construction financing, and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions.

Generates revenue primarily from net interest income on loans and deposits, as well as fee income from treasury services and BaaS partnerships with digital financial service providers.

Serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region, with a focus on business clients and fintech partners.

Coastal Financial is a regional banking institution headquartered in Everett, Washington, operating 14 full-service locations and employing 488 staff. The company leverages a diversified product offering and a growing BaaS platform to expand its reach beyond traditional banking.

What this transaction means for investors

Regional banks are emerging from the shadow of 2023's crisis, when Silicon Valley Bank and others collapsed. The sector now benefits from a favorable interest rate environment since a steepening yield curve allows banks to borrow short-term from deposits and lend long-term at profitable spreads. Despite improved conditions, regional banks still trade at steep discounts, around half the valuation of larger banks.

Graham Capital Wealth Management established a new position in Coastal Financial, a Washington state-based regional bank navigating the sector's cautious recovery.

For investors considering regional banks, the appeal is clear: You’re getting deeply discounted valuations combined with improving fundamentals as lending margins expand. M&A activity is accelerating as stronger banks acquire weaker ones, creating consolidation opportunities. The sector offers a value play on normalizing conditions after years of underperformance.

The risk is that commercial real estate exposure or an economic slowdown could stall the recovery. Regional banks remain more vulnerable than their larger peers to localized credit problems. Investors need conviction that the worst is behind the sector and that current discounts reflect overcorrection rather than lingering fundamental weakness.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.