Graham Boosts FY24 Revenue Outlook - Update

August 07, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Graham Corp. (GHM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2024, based on strong first quarter performance.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues in a range of $170 million to $180 million, up from its prior forecast range of $165 million to $175 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $170.21 million for the year.

Separately, the Company announced that it had received a $13.5 million strategic investment by a customer to expand production capabilities for complex components at its Batavia, New York facility. The investment enables Graham's efforts to timely deliver components including a recently placed order totaling $8.5 million.

