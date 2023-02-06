Markets
GHM

Graham Boosts FY23 Revenue Outlook - Update

February 06, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Graham Corp. (GHM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues in a range of $145 million to $155 million, up from the prior guidance range of $135 million to $150 million

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $141.22 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GHM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.