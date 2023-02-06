Graham Boosts FY23 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Graham Corp. (GHM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues in a range of $145 million to $155 million, up from the prior guidance range of $135 million to $150 million

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $141.22 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.