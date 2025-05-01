Markets
Graham Announces Strategic Investment By Customer

May 01, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Graham Corporation (GHM) announced a strategic investment to support the implementation of new Radiographic Testing equipment at Graham's Batavia, New York facility. The company said the investment of $2.2 million, from one of GHM's customers, will enhance its capabilities in evaluating critical welds in support of the Columbia and Virginia class submarine programs. Graham will contribute $1.4 million for a total project cost of $3.6 million.

The company said the strategic investment creates opportunities to support future, multi-year orders with potential enhanced revenue expected to begin in calendar year 2026.

