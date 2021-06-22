Grafton to buy PPE maker IKH in Finland for $238 million

Contributor
Lawrence White Reuters
Published

Building materials distributor Grafton Group Plc will buy personal protective equipment maker IKH in Finland for 200 million euros ($237.90 million), Grafton said on Tuesday.

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Building materials distributor Grafton Group Plc GFTU_u.L will buy personal protective equipment maker IKH in Finland for 200 million euros ($237.90 million), Grafton said on Tuesday.

The deal will be paid for in cash and is expected to complete next month.

"The acquisition of IKH is an exciting development that gives Grafton a presence in Finland for the first time and broadens its market position," Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer of Grafton said.

($1 = 0.8407 euros)

(Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More