Grafton Group sounds warning on annual profit as demand weakens

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Building materials distributor Grafton Group Plc GFTU_u.L warned on Thursday that its annual profit would be below market expectations because of weak demand in the UK and delays in new construction permits in the Netherlands.

The news follows a similar warning from smaller peer SIG Plc SHI.L last week, hit by a weak economic outlook in the UK and Germany.

The company said it expects full-year operating profit for continuing operations to be 4% to 8% below current consensus of about 193.5 million pounds ($246.81 million).

In the backdrop of a multitude of uncertainties in Britain surrounding Brexit and global growth, the company said volumes were affected by weak underlying demand as Britons deferred spending on home refurbishment.

The company also said demand for its materials has been impacted by a court ruling on nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands as that has delayed the grant of permits for new construction projects.

($1 = 0.7840 pounds)

