Grafton Group Insider Buys Signal Confidence

November 27, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Rachel Robson, spouse of Grafton Group’s Non-Executive Director Mark Robson, has purchased 2,500 Grafton Units at a price of £9.34623 per unit on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights insider interest in Grafton’s stock, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

