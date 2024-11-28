Grafton Group Incentivizes Executive with Share Grant

News & Insights

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group has announced a transaction involving the grant of an award to Susan Lannigan, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary, under its 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. The transaction, which involved 4,802 Grafton Units, was conducted outside of a trading venue on November 28, 2024. This move underscores Grafton’s commitment to incentivizing its top executives to drive long-term growth.

