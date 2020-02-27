Grafton Group FY19 Pre-tax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L, GROUF), a distributor of building materials, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax declined to 172.64 million pounds from a restated 174.40 million pounds last year. Earnings per share decreased to 50.0 pence from 63.1 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 179.6 million pounds, compared to restated 181.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 62.6 pence, compared to prior year's 63.5 pence.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 3 percent to 2.67 billion pounds from 2.60 billion pounds last year. Revenue increased 2.9 percent in constant currency.

The company said that a second interim dividend of 12.5 pence per share will be paid to give total dividends for the year of 19.0 pence per share, representing an increase of 5.6 percent on dividends of 18.0 pence per share paid for 2018.

Looking ahead, Grafton Group said that overall expectations are positive for its portfolio of strong cash generative businesses and it is confident of continued progress in 2020.

