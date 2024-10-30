Grafton Group Expands with Spanish Acquisition

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group, a leading international building materials distributor, has completed its acquisition of Salvador Escoda, S.A., marking a strategic expansion into the Spanish market. Despite challenging market conditions in the UK and Finland, Grafton continues to perform well in Ireland and maintains a strong financial position, allowing room for future growth and investment. The company anticipates its full-year adjusted operating profit to align with market expectations, showcasing resilience amidst economic fluctuations.

