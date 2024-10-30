News & Insights

Stocks

Grafton Group Expands with Spanish Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group, a leading international building materials distributor, has completed its acquisition of Salvador Escoda, S.A., marking a strategic expansion into the Spanish market. Despite challenging market conditions in the UK and Finland, Grafton continues to perform well in Ireland and maintains a strong financial position, allowing room for future growth and investment. The company anticipates its full-year adjusted operating profit to align with market expectations, showcasing resilience amidst economic fluctuations.

For further insights into GB:GFTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GROUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.