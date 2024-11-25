Grafton Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has recently executed a buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its £30 million share buyback program initiated in August 2024. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of £9.5839. This move aligns with Grafton’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through strategic repurchases.

