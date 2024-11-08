Grafton Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has repurchased 35,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £9.8902 as part of its £30 million share buyback program. This transaction marks a continuation of Grafton’s efforts to reduce its capital by purchasing shares for cancellation, with a total of 1,763,021 shares acquired since the program’s commencement in August. This strategic move is expected to benefit shareholders by potentially enhancing the value of the remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:GFTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.