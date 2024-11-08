News & Insights

Grafton Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has repurchased 35,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £9.8902 as part of its £30 million share buyback program. This transaction marks a continuation of Grafton’s efforts to reduce its capital by purchasing shares for cancellation, with a total of 1,763,021 shares acquired since the program’s commencement in August. This strategic move is expected to benefit shareholders by potentially enhancing the value of the remaining shares.

