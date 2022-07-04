Grafton CEO Gavin Slark to step down

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

Building materials supplier Grafton Group said on Monday that Gavin Slark would step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31 after 11 years in the role.

The British company said it would start the process to appoint a successor immediately.

