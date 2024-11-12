GrafTech sees 2024 CapEx $35M-$40M

Expects low double-digit percentage point year-over-year improvement in sales volume for 2024. Sales volume in Q4 is expected to be broadly in line with sales volume for Q3 2024. For 2025, expects another year of low double-digit percentage point sales volume growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EAF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.