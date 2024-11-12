News & Insights

GrafTech sees 2024 CapEx $35M-$40M

November 12, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Expects low double-digit percentage point year-over-year improvement in sales volume for 2024. Sales volume in Q4 is expected to be broadly in line with sales volume for Q3 2024. For 2025, expects another year of low double-digit percentage point sales volume growth.

